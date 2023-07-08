Daisy Shah Teaches Shiv Thakare To Pose In Adorable New Video, Fans Love Their Chemistry; Watch

Fans adore actor Daisy Shah and television personality Shiv Thakare’s palpable chemistry in a cute video where Daisy can be seen teaching Shiv how to pose. The duo, who will soon be seen on Khatron Ke Khiladi 13, bonded well during the shoot of the show in Cape Town, South Africa.

Wearing a smart red jacket over a black T-shirt and black pants, in the video, Shiv can be seen trying to imitate Daisy’s cool poses. Daisy can be seen wearing a blue denim corset top over a pair of black jeans.

Advertisement

Shiv and Daisy often post dance reels together on Instagram and their fans cannot seem to have enough of their fun friendship. They also post pictures and videos from the sets of the reality show that depict how evidently strong their bond is.

In another video shared by them, the duo channelled their inner Rahul and Anjali and recreated a moment from Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. The duo have also recreated Madhuri Dixit Nene and Ranbir Kapoor’s song Ghagra from Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani.

In a since-viral video, the two can be seen doing the hook step of the song Tere Vaaste from Zara Hatke Zara Bachke. In the same video, Shiv can also be seen goofing with his co-contestants Soundous Moufakir and Rashmeet Kaur.