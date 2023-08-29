Dalljiet Kaur On Son Jaydon Hitting The Gym: ‘I Encourage Strength Training For Kids’

Dalljiet Kaur, recognised for her memorable roles in Indian TV series, has embarked on a new chapter by relocating to Kenya following her second marriage to Nikhil Patel. Joining her on this journey is her son Jaydon, from her previous marriage with Shalin Bhanot. Dalljiet consistently shares insights into her life abroad through social media, shedding light on her daily experiences. Recently, she has been dedicated to her fitness routine, a commitment that her son Jaydon has also embraced by hitting the gym early. However, the actress clarified that she only permits Jaydon to engage in light exercises.

Recently Dalljiet Kaur posted a reel where Jaydon is seen doing some light training under strict supervision. The actress wrote, “No, I don’t encourage gym and weights for kids below 10. But yeah, I do encourage strength training for kids to get their posture right after all the technology time that ruined our kids’ posture after covid lockdowns. Jaydon was very keen to learn kickboxing, so it was a great opportunity to introduce him to my gym with trainers guiding him in strength training meant for kids his age. Nothing to do with weights. With his own body weight."

Dalljiet Kaur is also a proud mother to witness her son take his health and fitness seriously. She added, “Jaydon Patel, you make me proud. You have had such an inspiring journey and you have done so well."