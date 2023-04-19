Trends :Garmi ReviewUrvashi RautelaPawan KalyanAishwarya RaiHaarsh Limbachiyaa
Debina Bonnerjee Gets TROLLED For Wearing White Tutu For Birthday Bash, Trolls Call It 'Ridiculous'

Debina Bonnerjee slipped into a cute white tutu dress to her starry birthday bash on Tuesday night. However, her fashion choice was not a hit among everyone.

Curated By: Dishya Sharma

News18.com

Last Updated: April 19, 2023, 11:47 IST

Mumbai, India

Debina Bonnerjee stepped out to celebrate her birthday. (Pic: Viral Bhayani)
Debina Bonnerjee was brutally trolled for wearing a cute tutu dress for her birthday bash. The actress, best known for her role in Ramayan, turned a year older on Tuesday. She rang in her birthday at home with her husband, actor Gurmeet Choudhary, and friends before she hosted a massive bash on her birthday night. While Debina looked absolutely cute in her short white dress, the outfit did not impress everyone on the internet.

Commenting on a video posted on Instagram, social media users felt that the dress did not suit Debina. “Wrong choice of dress. " a user wrote. “That dress looks funny on her, suitable for a child under 10," added another. “What is this ridiculous dress?" asked a third user. “What happened to your beautiful dress sense.. just wondering," a fourth user wrote.

However, a few defended her choice of outfit as well. “There is nothing wrong on her dress,if she is comfortable or like to wear those dresses then we are nobody to judge," a social media user wrote.

In videos coming from the bash, Debina was seen twinning with her daughters. While the actress and the kids were seen wearing white dresses, Gurmeet opted for a casual black ensemble.

On Tuesday, Debina shared pictures from her at-home birthday bash and wrote, “Always grateful #HappyBirthdayToMe." Gurmeet also shared similar pictures and wrote, “Happy birthday my love ❤️." Their friends from the industry and fans wished Debina on her birthday.

Debina Bonnerjee and Gurmeet Choudhary started dating after meeting on the set of the TV program Ramayan. They quickly fell in love and got married in February 2011. The couple is blessed with two beautiful children, Lianna and Divisha, and often shares glimpses of them on their respective social media handles.

first published: April 19, 2023, 11:47 IST
last updated: April 19, 2023, 11:47 IST
