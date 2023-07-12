Debina Bonnerjee Reacts To Trolls Calling Her 'Choti Haathi', Says 'Gaaliyon Ko Aane Dijiye'

New mom Debina Bonnerjee has a befitting reply to those body shaming her. In a recent interview, the actress opened up about being called ‘choti haathi (mini elephant)’ by trolls and shared that it does not affect her. Debina, who is a mother to two daughters, went on to say that she rather feels motivated whenver trolls take a dig on her.

“You all comment ‘chhoti haathi’, ‘mini haathi’, don’t know why they are like music to my ears. Whenever I hear it, I think mehnaat karna mat ruko. When society taunts you, you take it positively and work towards your best," Debina said as quoted by E-Times.

Debina further expressed her desire to gain a bikini body once again and shared, “The fat in the lower stomach feels solid. That is the most difficult part to reduce. But I will do it. Gaaliyon ko aane dijiye. Then I get more motivation. If I wear lose outfits, it is camouflaged. But I don’t want to camouflage. Want to wear a bikini again and flaunt again. I dream of it and keep working out."