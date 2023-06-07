Debina Bonnerjee Slams Trolls For Body-Shamming Her, Says 'You All Were Rude'

Debina Bonnerjee has once again exhibited her resilience by courageously confronting online trolls and body shamers who have subjected her to hurtful comments. In a recent vlog, she not only shared cherished moments from her daughter Divisha’s ear-piercing ceremony but also addressed the negative scrutiny surrounding her post-pregnancy weight. With grace and determination, Debina Bonnerjee continues to stand tall against cyberbullying.

On the occasion of her daughter’s ear-piercing ceremony, Debina Bonnerjee was seen wearing a beautiful yellow outfit. “This dress for today has a tale, I had got this before the lockdown when we went to Gir. After that, this was my favourite dress but I couldn’t fit it. Thanks to all your comments that you all kept writing, ‘You are fat’, ‘these clothes don’t suit you’ and all. Do you think you all were discouraging me? No! I found a silver lining in it. I knew the reason behind my weight gain, it wasn’t because I was lazing around. I had reasons to put on weight. Definitely, you all were rude and still are rude but I am loving it. I am working on myself and my diet is on and so is my workout. I have lost weight as you can see how this outfit has fit me well," she said.