Dev Joshi’s Baal Veer 3 To Go Off Air After 7 months

In recent times, many TV shows in India have bid farewell to their viewers. From Star Plus’ Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin to Sony TV’s Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 3, several shows have concluded their journeys. Now, it’s time to say goodbye to another show, Baal Veer 3. Actor Dev Joshi-led show reportedly had been receiving poor ratings in recent weeks and will conclude its run in the first week of October. The channel is reevaluating its content, shifting towards more family drama instead of comedy or fantasy shows. Sab TV is reportedly also planning for a replacement for the show.

While there hasn’t been an official announcement yet regarding the show’s end, this is not the first time such reports have surfaced. Earlier, it was rumoured that Baalveer 3 would go off the air in August, but it received an extension until October.

Dev Joshi, who plays the lead role of Baalveer, recently shared his thoughts about the character while talking to ETimes. He said that portraying the character of Baalveer for over a decade has been an inseparable part of his life. As Baalveer, he has always aimed to inspire generations with positivity and goodness. It has been his pleasure and responsibility to bring this character to life for so many years, and he hopes it continues forever.

He also shared that due to a change in the show’s telecast time slot, it may have suffered and received poor ratings. He added that the earlier seasons of Baal Veer were telecast during weekdays, as opposed to its third season’s initial telecast, which was during a weekend slot.

Later, it was changed back to being broadcast on weekdays, like previously, but the audience had already lost track of the story by then and could not connect to it anymore. Despite everything, Joshi says that he hopes that Baal Veer is renewed for another season after a break.

The young actor wants to continue acting in fantasy shows. He shared that he enjoyed the genre and that there is a lot of thrill, social message and entertainment for viewers. He says that he would prefer to not act in daily soaps.