Is Dheeraj Dhoopar Doing Romantic Show With Tejasswi Prakash? Actor Says 'Oh Wow...' | Exclusive

Ever since Sherdil Shergill has gone off-air, Dheeraj Dhoopar’s fans are eagerly waiting for the actor to announce his next project. Recently, several reports claimed that Dheeraj will soon be collaborating with Tejasswi Prakash for an Ektaa Kapoor show. Besides this, it was also said that the former Kundali Bhagya actor is in talks with the makers of Khatron Ke Khiladi for the upcoming season. Dheeraj exclusively spoke to News18 Showsha about all the speculations surrounding his next project.

Dheeraj Dhoopar To Romance Tejasswi Prakash Soon?

Advertisement

In an exclusive interview with News18 Showsha, we asked Dhoopar about the same when he indirectly dismissed rumours and exclaimed that ‘this is news to me as well’. “Oh wow! (laughs) This is news to me as well. Even I didn’t know that I am collaborating with Tejasswi (Prakash). But I would love to. She is a great actor and a good friend. We are friends. I would always want to do Ekta Kapoor’s show. Coming back to Balaji would be a great thing. But yes, it is news to me as well," he told us.

Dheeraj Dhoopar NOT To Participate in Khatron Ke Khiladi 13

Dheeraj Dhoopar also addressed the rumours of participating in Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 and admitted that even though he was in talks with the makers, he is not participating in Rohit Shetty’s show as of now. “We were in talks in the beginning but then we didn’t proceed. For now, there’s nothing like I am doing Khatron Ke Khiladi. Even I heard somewhere that I have been approached but right now, I am not doing the show," he said.

“I always believe that unless one experiences something, one will not get to know if he/she is afraid of that thing or not. When people ask what am I afraid of, I tell them that I have never lived among lizards or crocodiles or whatever their task is. When I’ll be there, on the sets (of KKK), then only I will get to know what am I afraid of. I am not scared of anything. I am only a little scared of water but now I am working on that too, I am learning to swim. As of now, I am not doing Khatron Ke Khiladi," he added.

Advertisement

Since Dheeraj is not shooting for anything as of now, we asked him if this ‘break’ is a conscious decision, especially after becoming a father in August 2022. The actor explained that he never ‘planned a break’ and assured his fans that he will be back on screen super soon.

Advertisement

“I always say that I never plan a break. I never talk about it. But I am in a very happy space. I have time to spend with my son and with my family. That’s the best thing. I am working on myself. On my health, personality. Looking forward to signing something soon," Dheeraj said.

Read all the Latest Bollywood News and Regional Cinema News here