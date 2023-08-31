Dheeraj Dhoopar Is Excited To Watch Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan, Says 'I'll Make Sure Ghar Mein Sab Dekhe'

Shah Rukh Khan is an outstanding actor who has time and again proven his mettle through path breaking performances. With Pathaan already becoming the highest-grossing film of 2023 and Jawan releasing next week, the actor is truly not in the mood to stop anytime soon. While the actor enjoys unparalleled stardom, one of his ardent fans and popular television actor Dheeraj Dhoopar recently revealed how SRK has been an inspiration for him.

During a freewheeling conversation with the entertainment portal PinkVilla, Dheeraj Dhoopar expressed, “My love for him is..I cannot tell you I mean, I just want to be with him in a very personal space, I want to hug him tight for two minutes, I want to tell him that I love you..Thank you for existing…it’s not about him being an actor or something..him being him."

Sharing his thoughts on the upcoming film Jawan, Dheeraj added,"I love him, I mean Shah Rukh is posting something and I’m reposting it because I feel its my own thing. I mean he posted something about Jawan, wo main 2 min tak baith ke dekhta rehta hu…I also make sure ghar me jitne log hai sab dekhe..(I watched Jawan promos for two minutes and I also made sure my family members watched it as well)."

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan made his way to the grand audio launch of Jawan in Chennai on Wednesday. Shah Rukh Khan joined Vijay Sethupathi, director Atlee, and music composer Anirudh Ravichander at Sri Sairam Engineering College. The superstar made a stylish entry at the event with his manager by his side.

SRK was seen entering the venue amid loud cheering, whistling, and clapping, with the theme of Jawan playing in the background. He made his way through the crowd, and greeted and hugged many of his peers. Even as his fans kept hooting and chanting his name, he went ahead and shared a warm hug with Vijay and placed a speck on Anirudh’s cheek.