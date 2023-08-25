Did Abhishek Malhan Face Partiality In Bigg Boss OTT 2 House? Manisha Rani Answers

Manisha Rani, a prominent social media influencer, garnered even greater recognition after her stint on Bigg Boss OTT Season 2. Her entertaining personality and banter with other participants made her a standout contestant. During the season, she formed a strong bond with Abhishek Malhanaka Fukra Insaan and their camaraderie was the major highlight of the season and they captured the audience’s hearts. Although Abhishek’s fans were hopeful for his victory, it was Elvish Yadav who emerged as the winner, making history as the first wild-card contestant to achieve this feat. Recently, Manisha was spotted by the paparazzi and while interacting with them, the content creator was questioned about the possibility of partiality against Abhishek during the grand finale.

Dismissing such rumours, Manisha stated, “Nahi aisa nahi keh sakte, Elvish jeeta hai toh Elvish ko log bahar bohot pasand kar rahe the. No doubt Abhishek bhi bohot acha khela aur woh already winner hai kyunki unhone bohot logon ka dil jeeta. (No, we can’t say that. If Elvish won, it’s because people outside liked Elvish a lot. No doubt, Abhishek also played very well, and he’s already a winner because he won the hearts of many)."

Advertisement

“Elvish bhi bohot achaa tha toh agar wo jeeta hai toh isme I don’t think Bigg Boss ne aisa kuch kiya. Bahar uska fan following itna tagda hai ki woh jeet gaya isme galat kya hai. (Elvish was also very good. So, if he won, I don’t think Bigg Boss did anything wrong in this. His strong fan following outside is the reason he won. What’s wrong in that)."

Advertisement

Unlike many seasons where contestants often lose touch after the show concludes, this season saw some genuine friendships. Manisha Rani, Jiya Shankar and Bebika Surve paid a visit to Abhishek Malhan while he was in the hospital post grand finale. Meanwhile, Manisha and Fukra Insaan often express fondness for each other and remember their time inside the Bigg Boss OTT 2 house.

Advertisement

Recently, Abhishek dedicated an Instagram post to Manisha Rani and wrote, “From DAY 1 you have been my pillar of strength and support, without you this journey would not have been possible, you made this Bigg Boss house journey worth remembering. Thank you for always being there."

Advertisement

Reacting to the post, Manisha Rani replied, “Kya hi likhi, words nahi hai bas yahi ki, ‘Ek tu hi yaar mera mujhko kya duniya se lena’. (What a beautiful message, there are no words, just this feeling, ‘You’re my only friend, why do I care about the world’)."

During her time in the Bigg Boss house, singer Tony Kakkar had made a promise to feature Manisha in a music video. However, a comment from Rohanpreet Singh, Tony’s brother-in-law and Neha Kakkar’s husband, referring to Manisha as his “bhabhi" on social media raised eyebrows and this led to rumours suggesting a romantic connection between the two.