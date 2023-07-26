Did Paras Kalnawat Just Avoid Question About Anupamaa Cast’s Opinion On His Success?

Paras Kalnawat, who is currently seen in Kundali Bhagya, rose to fame with his stint on the daily soap Anupamaa. He played the role of Samar Shah but abruptly quit the show after some time. The exact reason for his exit is uncertain, but the actor has, over time, gained a lot of popularity. Recently, he conducted an “Ask me anything" session on Instagram. He addressed interesting questions and made some revelations.

During the “Ask me anything" session with Paras Kalnawat, a fan asked him what his former co-stars from Anupamaa think about the success he has achieved after quitting the show and getting his due. To this, he replied, “I’ll check with them and get back to you soon (thinking face emoji)."

Advertisement

Back in May, Paras Kalnawat hosted a similar Q&A session when a fan asked him the reason behind leaving the successful show Anupamaa. He replied, saying, “I would always be thankful to the makers for giving me such a great show. But yaaron kahin pahunchne ke liye kahin se nikalna zaroori hota hai (it is important to leave a place ro reach somewhere else), and I believe I’m in a much better and peaceful place. Honestly speaking, 80% of the cast would want to exit if given the opportunity. Risk lene ki aur sahi ke liye ladne ki taakat har kisi mein nahi hoti."