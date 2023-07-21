Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim Adore Their Newborn Son Ruhan In First Photo; Check Here

Television actress Deepika Kakkar took to her Instagram handle on Friday to share an adorable of her newborn son Ruhan. The photo also featured Dipika’s actor-husband Shoaib Ibrahim. In the click, the new parents were seen adorning their son as Dipika also kissed his hand. However, they did not reveal their baby’s face.

In the caption, the Sasural Simar Ka fame shared that Ruhan has turned one month old and thanked her followers for their prayers. “RUHAAN. Thank you for keeping him in your prayers #amonthalready #blessed #alhumdullilah," Dipika wrote. Check out the post here:

Fans and friends rushed to the comment section to send wishes to the couple and their newborn. Gauahar Khan, Sambhavna Seth, Roshmi Banik and Shikha Chauhan showered the baby with their love in the comments section. Director Rohit Shetty’s wife, designer Mehek Shetty also gave the baby her blessings.

Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim became proud parents to a baby boy on June 21. The premature baby was kept in the NICU for at least a week before his parents could take him home and celebrate. Ruhan is the couple’s first child together after Deepika suffered a miscarriage last year.