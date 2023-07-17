Dipika Kakar And Shoaib Ibrahim Are All Smiles As They Get Papped With Their Son Ruhaan; Photos

Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim have recently announced their son’s name and it is Ruhaan. The couple welcomed their son on June 21. Since it was pre-mature delivery the mother and son has to stay in the hospital for a long time. Well, today the couple was spotted with their little munchkin outside the hospital.

In the candid photos, Dipika, Shoaib, and Ruhaan can be seen walking with their baby. Dipika is wearing a long kurta paired with a white dupatta while Shoaib is wearing tee and joggers pants. He is holding the baby and is looking very happy. Recently, the actress received a lot of backlash after she shared the name of her son. Social media users were quite infuriated with the fact that Dipika had chosen a Muslim name for her child. She has now removed the vlog and fans are confused as to why she took this decision.

Take a look at the photos here:

Advertisement

Advertisement

When Ruhaan came out of NICU, Shoaib wrote, “Alhamdulillah. Today our boy has been shifted out of the NICU. Bas ab kuch din our hospital mein observation ke liye. InshAllah jaldi we will be home. Our baby boy is doing good. Aap sab ka dil se bahut bahut shukriya itni duaaon ke liye (folded hands emoji). Bas isi tarah aage bhi duaaon me shamil rakhiyega (folded hands emoji)."