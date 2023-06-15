Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim Are Having A Baby Girl? New Mom Gauahar Khan Predicts

Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim are now counting the days to welcome their first child. The actress is in her third trimester and has been sharing a lot of updates about her health through vlogs. Well, recently she shared a love-dovey picture with hubby Shoaib on her social handle, and in no time it went viral. But it was Gauahar Khan’s comment which grabbed everyone’s attention as she has predicted a baby girl for the couple.

In the picture, Dipika was seen looking lovingly at Shoaib while flaunting her full-grown baby bump. She captioned the picture as, “U by my side, makes My world SMILE." The picture got a lot of love from fans. Actress Gauahar Khan, who has herself delivered a baby boy recently, comment, “Get ready for a beautiful girl, in sha Allah. I have a feeling." To note, On January 22, 2023, Dipika and Shoaib took to their Instagram handle and posted a cutesy photo to announce their pregnancy. In the picture, we could see Dipika and Shoaib twinning in white outfits. The couple’s back was visible as they donned matching caps, which read, ‘Mom to be’ and ‘dad to be’.

