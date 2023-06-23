Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim's Baby Boy Is In Incubator, Ajooni Actor Asks All To Pray

Television actors Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim became proud parents to a baby boy on June 21 i.e just a day after latter’s birthday. Two days after becoming a father, Shoaib resumed work and re-started shooting for his show Ajooni. The show’s team welcomed him with a cake.

After the cake cutting ceremony on Ajooni sets, Shoaib spoke to the media and said, “More than me, my family gets more excited for my birthday. But yes, everyone likes pampering. At my home, everyone does that. Riza and Rehaan did a whole countdown for my birthday. I have come to the set after my birthday. We celebrated together on set."

The actor also shared that his newborn child is currently in incubator since it was a premature delivery and asked everyone to pray for him. “You guys know that Dipika and I are blessed with a baby boy. But I won’t be able to talk more than that. It’s a premature baby and in incubator. So I want all of you to pray for the baby," he told E-Times.

On June 21, Shoaib took to his Instagram stories to share the happy news and wrote, “Alhamdulillah today 21st june 2023 early morning we are blessed with a baby boy. It’s a premature delivery. nothing much to worry. Keep us in your prayers." Later, Dipika also shared the same on her Instagram handle.