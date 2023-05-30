Dipika Kakar Quits Acting? Actress Finally Reacts To Her Viral Comments About Leaving TV

Dipika Kakar, known for her role in Sasural Simar Ka, is in the spotlight after reports of her departure from acting surfaced online. Various sites stated that she intends to quit acting to prioritise her family and child. However, Dipika Kakar has now dismissed all the reports and misconceptions surrounding her earlier statement. Clarifying the matter, the actress revealed that her words had been misinterpreted and she has no plans of completely abandoning her profession.

In a conversation with ETimes TV, Dipika Kakar addressed the flurry of reports suggesting her departure from the television industry. Dipika Kakar said, “People misunderstood my comments from my previous interview that I’ve given up acting, so I would just like to clarify that there is nothing like that." The actress went on to mention that she always wanted to be a housewife and take care of her husband and family, but that should not be mistaken as a definitive end to her acting career. “Ho sakta Hai, I won’t work for the next four-five years, or I might soon get offered something very good, and I might accept it also," she added. Ultimately, the decision regarding her professional endeavours will be made after she welcomes her child into the world.

During the interview, Dipika Kakar expressed her happiness in welcoming her child at a time when she is not preoccupied with her and can fully devote herself to her child. She praised working mothers who manage to strike a balance between their professional and personal lives.

Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim made the big announcement in January this year. In the interview, the actress said that she wants to experience every moment of motherhood. The actress explained, “I’m saying this because I’m old school person and I feel when a baby is born, he/she needs their mother. This is how we have seen kids being raised around us."

Dipika Kakar’s most recent television appearance was in Star Plus’s Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum in 2020, where she starred alongside Karan Grover. In addition to her acting ventures, she has also participated in various reality TV shows. Dipika maintains an active presence on YouTube, engaging with her audience through vlogs on her channel.