Dipika Kakar, Shoaib Ibrahim Blessed With A Baby Boy, Reveal 'It's A Premature Delivery'

In 2021 too, the rumours of Dipika and Sohaib expecting their first child together made headlines. However, back then, the actress laughed off rumours and said, “Really? Meri life ke baare mein aap mujhe khush khabri de rahe ho (You are giving me good news about my life), wow!"

Dipika Kakar, Shoaib Ibrahim announced their pregnancy in January this year. Back then, the couple shared a joint statement on Instagram and dropped a picture in which they were seen sporting caps with ‘Mom to be’ and ‘Dad to be’ written on them respectively. “Sharing this news with you all with our hearts full of Gratitude, Happiness, Excitement and Also nervousness Humari life ka ye Sabse khoobsurat phase hai…Yessss We are Expecting Our First Child!! Going to Embrace Parenthood Soon," their statement read.

Television actors Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim have been blessed with a baby boy. The couple became proud parents on Wednesday (June 21) morning. The Ajooni actor took to his Instagram stories to share the happy news and wrote, “Alhamdulillah today 21st june 2023 early morning we are blessed with a baby boy. It’s a premature delivery. nothing much to worry. Keep us in your prayers." Later, Dipika also shared the same on her Instagram handle.

In March this year, in an interview with News18 Showsha, Shoaib talked about becoming a father soon and revealed how they are preparing for parenting. “We cannot prepare ourselves for parenthood. I feel it will be our child. We will shower the child with love, and will impart good values. Whatever values we received from our parents, we will try to pass on the same to our child now," he said.

Dipika and Shoaib met for the first time on the sets of their superhit show Sasural Simar Ka. Prior to Sohaib, Dipika was married to Raunak Samson but the two parted ways in 2015. Dipika then fell in love with Sohaib and the two tied the knot on February 22, 2018.