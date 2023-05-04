Disha Parmar Confirms Come Back In Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 3 But Says 'I Haven't Watched...'

Disha Parmar has finally confirmed that she is returning to the screen with the third season of Bade Achhe Lagte Hain. In a recent interview, Disha, who was also a part of the show’s season two, mentioned that she ‘had no idea about it’. She also admitted that even though she was hoping to do something ‘completely different’ but when the makers approached her, she decided to come back since the ‘role sounded good’.

“I had no idea that I will be back on the show. The show was over for me and I was hoping to do something completely different. Also, I like to take a break after every show, and wanted to use the time to travel and spend time with family. But, it seems the makers had a plan and the role sounded good and I felt if it was my show earlier, why not come back to it again? It is a finite show, so it is not something that will go on for years," Disha told E-Times.

Advertisement

However, Disha also shared that she has not watched the show since she and Nakuul Mehta left. “When I take a break, I shut myself off completely. So, I didn’t get a chance to watch the show after the leap. I have no idea about other shows either. I am the wrong person to ask about whether the show was great or not," the actress added.

Prior to Disha Parmar and Nakuul Mehta, it was Sakshi Tanwar and Ram Kapoor who used to play the roles of Priya and Ram respectively. However, after the leap, Disha and Nakuul were replaced by Niti Taylor and Randeep Rai.

When Disha left the show in December 2022, she had said, “When the makers introduced a leap and I had to play a mom to a five-year-old girl, I had my apprehensions. But, then the track was very interesting and I enjoyed it."

Read all the Latest Bollywood News and Regional Cinema News here