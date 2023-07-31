Confirmed! Disha Vakani Making Comeback As Dayaben In Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah

Disha Vakani’s popular character of Dayaben has been missing from Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah for over six years now. Disha, who used to play the role of Daya Jethalal Gada in Asit Kumar Modi’s sitcom, went on indefinite maternity leave in 2017 and since then she has not returned to the show. However, there might be a good news for all TMKOC fans.

On the occasion of completing 15 years of successfully entertaining viewers, producer Asit Modi made a big announcement that he would be soon bringing back fans’ favourite Disha Vakani aka Dayaben. He said, “In this journey of 15 years, a hearty congratulations to all of them. One such artist is whom we cannot forget. That artist isDaya Bhabhi aka Disha Vakani. She has entertained the fans and also made us laugh for all these years. Fans have been waiting for her to come back and I promise you all that Disha Vakani will soon be back to Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah."

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has been running successfully for almost 15 years now. In these years, several actors have made exit from the show including Disha Vakani, Bhavya Gandhi, Shailesh Lodha and Neha Mehta among others. Recently, Raj Anadkat, who used to play the role of Tappu in the popular sitcom, also left the show.