Divya Agarwal To Participate In Nach Baliye 10 With Fiance Apurva Padgaonkar? Know Here

Celebrity couple dance reality show Nach Baliye Season 10 has been making headlines for a long time now. Even though no participant has been officially confirmed as of now, if recent reports are to be believed, Divya Agarwal and her fiance Apurva Padgaonkar are also likely to participate in the show.

As reported by TellyChakkar, Divya and Apurva are in talks with the makers of Nach Baliye 10 and if things work out, they will be participating too.

Divya announced her engagement with Apurva Padgaonkar in December last year. He proposed to the Bigg Boss OTT winner on her 30th birthday with a ring. Later, in an interview with E-times, Divya mentioned that Apurva was the one who stood by her ‘like a rock’ after she broke up with Varun Sood. She revealed that the two have known each other since 2015 and have dated in the past too for three years. While Divya then dated Varun, she remained friends with Apurva. Divya and Varun broke up mutually in March 2022.

Advertisement

“After Varun and I broke up in March 2022, I was going through a tough phase. Apurva was there for me like a best friend, who stood by me like rock. So, though I was not expecting a proposal, in my mind I knew that he was the kind of guy I wanted to marry," she had said.

Meanwhile, talking about Nach Baliye 10, earlier it was also reported that Anupamaa fame Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna are also likely to participate in the show with their respective real-life partners. However, there is no official confirmation to this so far.

Nach Baliye 10 was earlier planned to air in mid-October last year. However, it was then postponed due to unknown reasons. Earlier, news agency IANS also reported that the reality show might witness actress Karisma Kapoor, and choreographers Terence Lewis, and Vaibhavi Merchant as judges.

Read all the Latest Showsha News here