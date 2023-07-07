Divyanka Tripathi, In Thailand For Anniversary, Just Opened Her Album With Vivek Dahiya

Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya are one of the most popular couples in the Indian Television Industry and enjoy a massive fan following. The duo tied the knot on July 8, 2016, and have been each other’s support ever since. The two are on a relaxing vacation to Thailand ahead of their 7th anniversary and Vivek and Divyanka shared some glimpses of their getaway. The couple looks adorable together and their fans are gushing over their chemistry.

Divyanka Tripathi, shared a picture of them together with the caption, “Best advice for marriage: PLAN THINGS TOGETHER!" The two are seen seated comfortably, holding hands as they soak up the sun. Vivek sported a blush pink T-shirt with beige trousers, while Divyanka opted for a breezy black and white midi dress.

Vivek Dahiya also shared some snippets from the vacation. The first image is a self-portrait with a picturesque backdrop, while the second is a wide-angle shot of the duo. Along with the pictures, he wrote, “In a picture perfect paradise with my one and only."

Fans were quick to comment and appreciate the duo. One of them wrote, “Looking into the horizon together, always be together." Another said, “I believe in love because of you people." Some appreciated the location and wrote, “Vibe looks so freaking cool." Many followers also took this opportunity to wish them on their anniversary.