Divyanka Tripathi Leaves For Cape Town To Join Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 Team: 'There Is Going To Be A Twist'

The highly anticipated 13th season of the popular stunt-based reality show, Khatron Ke Khiladi, is generating significant excitement even before its official broadcast. The contestants have been sharing sneak peeks from the show’s sets located in Cape Town, South Africa, keeping their fans excited. In a recent update, it has been reported that renowned television actresses Hina Khan and Divyanka Tripathi, among others, are set to participate in the program. Adding to the buzz, Divyanka was recently spotted at the airport, confirming her involvement in the filming of Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13.

Recently, Divyanka Tripathi was clicked by the paparazzi at the Mumbai airport as she prepared to embark on her journey. Her husband Vivek Dahiya came to see her off. On being asked where she was headed, the actress revealed, “I am going to Cape Town for Khatron Ke Khiladi 13. I am really very excited. There is going to be a bit of a twist in Khatron Ke Khiladi, and you know how much I like it. So, I am very happy."

This is not the first time the actress will be seen on the stunt show. Having previously participated in the 11th season titled Khatron Ke Khiladi: Darr vs. Dare in 2021, Divyanka showcased her fearless spirit and determination in tackling daring stunts. The season, hosted by the esteemed Rohit Shetty, captivated audiences with its high-octane challenges and edge-of-the-seat entertainment.

According to a report by ETimes, Divyanka will be joined by two other notable personalities in the upcoming season. Hina Khan, who previously exhibited her bravery in the 8th season of the show, and Faisal Sheikh, who impressed viewers in the last season.

Rohit Shetty and the other contestants are consistently promoting the show through their social media handles. Recently, the host, Rohit, shared a promotional video and wrote, “Might have started the year with a few broken bones, but now I’m gearing up to break a few rules of action!! Khatron Ke Khiladi, season 13! Filming begins in South Africa. Hope you give us the same love that you have been giving us in my past 7 seasons."