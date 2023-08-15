Elvish Yadav and Abhishek Malhan To Become Neighbours Soon? Bigg Boss OTT 2 Winner Reveals It All

Elvish Yadav defeated Abhishek Malhan aka Fukra Insaan to become the winner of Bigg Boss OTT 2 on Monday night. Towards the end of the show, their friendship was brought into question when Abhishek accused Elvish’s team of doing negative PR against him, to his knowledge. Elvish expressed that he was deeply hurt by this “false" accusation. In a recent interview, he clarified that despite this incident, their friendship is as tight-knit as ever.

In an interview with Pinvilla, Elvish was asked about the comparisons made between him and Abhishek and whether their bond developed any cracks towards the end of the show. “Nahi, not at all. Dosti balki aur gehri ho rahi thi ki jab ek doosre ko samajhte hain ki tu jeete ya main jeetoon, toh ek hi baat hai. Toh, koi dosti main takrar nahi hai. Dost, balki padosi soon. Bhaichara banega rahega always. (Our friendship has become stronger after realizing that it’s the same thing whether he wins or I win. Not just friends, we will be neighbours soon. We will always be brothers)," the Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner said.

Abhishek Malhan, who placed second on the show, was hospitalized before the finale due to viral fever. While he did make an appearance during the finale episode, he had to rush back to the hospital after the show. He shared a video from the hospital to thank his fans for supporting him during his two month-journey on Salman Khan’s show. He also apologized to them for letting them down and not lifting the trophy. Toward the end of the video, Abhishek congratulated Elvish for emerging as the winner.