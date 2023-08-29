Elvish Yadav’s New Home Is All About Contemporary Designs; Watch

In the nail-biting finale episode of Salman Khan-hosted Bigg Boss OTT 2, YouTuber Elvish Yadav lifted the coveted trophy, beating Abhishek Malhan. Now that he has won the television reality show, seems like Elvish is back with what he does best - doing vlogs. He recently piqued the interest of fans after dropping a vlog about his speculated participation in Bigg Boss 17. Now, Elvish has once again arrested the attention of social media users by offering us some glimpses of his new home. Before moving in, the YouTuber has given viewers a tour of his under-construction house, and needless to say, it boasts contemporary designs.

With his usual quirks, Elvish Yadav was seen driving to the location of his new house. Soon after entering the premises, the YouTuber showed the living room, leading to various other rooms. There was also a staircase in between the living area, leading to the first floor. The ceilings were made from plywood in vertical designs. The kitchen was also located on the ground floor and was quite spacious. One could see a line of cabinets in various shapes and sizes as well as a balcony attached to the room. Elvish pointed out that there was still a lot of work to be done and the construction was not even halfway done.

Elvish Yadav added that his parents would be living with him on the ground floor. He showed his mother’s room to his fans, which also had an elongated-shaped balcony. While the washroom was still in the making, the placement of the wooden almirah was ready. Next, he climbed up the stairs to show fans his room on the first floor. But before showing his room, Elvish gave a sneak peek of a gorgeous open balcony with sliding doors. “Me and my (future) wife will be consuming a lot of alcohol at night here" he can be heard saying jokingly. The internal elevator, he said, was still in progress.

Elvish Yadav finally gave a tour of his own room, which boasted enough ventilation having plenty of windows. His room also had a separate changing room, with an attached bathroom. The YouTuber shared on not arranging door locks as he plans on fastening them at the entrance of his room. Overall, Elvish’s new house seems posh and sleek, exuding modern vibes.