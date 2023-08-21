Is Elvish Yadav Joining BJP After Winning Bigg Boss OTT 2? He Finally Breaks Silence

After winning Bigg Boss OTT 2, Elvish Yadav has sparked rumours about his political debut. Elvish was invited by the Chief Minister of Haryana Manohar Lal Khattar to his residence last week. The CM also shared a photo with Elvish Yadav on X, formerly known as Twitter, and congratulated him on his win. Soon after his meeting with the CM, rumours about him joining Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) began doing the rounds. On Sunday, Khattar also attended the felicitation event of Elvish in Gurugram, which only added fuel to the fire.

Now, Elvish has finally broken his silence over the speculation. “It was a special feeling meeting our CM, Manohar Lal Khattar. He praised my work. Regarding my future, I have not decided anything yet. The Haryana CM is meeting me to give his blessings," Elvish was quoted as saying by Free Press Journal.