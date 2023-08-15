WHAT! Elvish Yadav Received 28 Crore Votes In Just 15 Minutes During Bigg Boss OTT 2 Finale?

The popular reality show, Bigg Boss OTT’s second season came to an end on Monday night with YouTuber Elvish Yadav emerging as the winner. Elvish created history by becoming the first wildcard contestant to have won the show, across the Indian franchise. However, he recently revealed that this is not his only historic achievement. In a now-viral video, Elvish can be seen claiming that he also created history by gaining 28 crore votes in just 15 minutes.

In the video, Elvish said, “Yeh saara scene khatam hua, main andar gaya toh jo Jio ke head hain, jiska poora show hai, maalik jo hai, unhone bola, ‘aapko pata hai 15 minutes main kitne vote aaye aapke?’ Maine poocha kitne toh unhone bola 280 million. (After everything got over, I went inside and the head of Jio, who runs the show, asked me, ‘Do you know how many votes you received in 15 minutes?’ I asked her how many and she told me 280 million)."

Advertisement

The video appears to have been taken in a hotel room after Elvish won the show. The Bigg Boss OTT 2 trophy was kept behind him as he shared this news with his team.

Reportedly, Elvish gained these votes while live voting was underway during the finale episode. After the voting lines closed, Elvish Yadav - who claims he was told he received 280 million votes - was declared the winner of the shining trophy and the cash prize of Rs. 25 lakh. While Abhishek Malhan was announced as the 1st runner-up, Manish Rani was the 2nd runner-up of the show.