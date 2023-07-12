Emmy Nominations 2023: Succession Leads With 27 Nods; Brian Cox, Pedro Pascal Up For Best Actor

The prestigious Emmy Awards®️ is back with a bang with its 75th Anniversary celebration. Fans worldwide are gearing up to witness their favourite shows get the much-deserved recognition. Lionsgate Play is bringing the Emmy magic straight from Los Angeles to South-East Asian audiences as the official streaming partner of this star-studded night. The Emmys will be broadcast live from the Peacock Theater at L.A. LIVE on Monday, September 18, (8:00-11:00 PM ET live/5:00-8:00 PM PT) on FOX and will stream live exclusively on Lionsgate Play in India on September 19 from 5:30 AM IST.
The nominations are now out:
Outstanding Drama Series
Andor
Better Call Saul
The Crown
House of the Dragon
The Last of Us
Succession
The White Lotus
Yellowjackets
Outstanding Comedy Series
Abbott Elementary
Barry
The Bear
Jury Duty
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Only Murders in the Building
Ted Lasso
Wednesday
Outstanding Limited Series
Beef
Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
Daisy Jones & the Six
Fleishman Is in Trouble
Obi-Wan Kenobi
Outstanding Lead Actor (Drama Series)
Jeff Bridges - The Old Man
Brian Cox - Succession
Kieran Culkin - Succession
Bob Odenkirk - Better Call Saul
Pedro Pascal - The Last of Us
Jeremy Strong - Succession
Outstanding Lead Actress (Drama Series)
Sharon Horgan - Bad Sisters
Melanie Lynskey - Yellowjackets
Elisabeth Moss - The Handmaid’s Tale
Bella Ramsey - The Last of Us
Keri Russell - The Diplomat
Sarah Snook - Succession
Outstanding Lead Actor (Comedy Series)
Bill Hader - Barry
Jason Segel - Shrinking
Martin Short - Only Murders in the Building
Jason Sudeikis - Ted Lasso
Jeremy Allen White - The Bear
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie
Taron Egerton - Black Bird
Kumail Nanjiani - Welcome to Chippendales
Evan Peters - Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
Daniel Radcliffe - Weird: The Al Yankovic Story
Michael Shannon - George & Tammy
Steven Yeun - Beef
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie
Lizzy Caplan - Fleishman Is in Trouble
Jessica Chastain - George & Tammy
Dominique Fishback - Swarm
Kathryn Hahn - Tiny Beautiful Things
Riley Keough - Daisy Jones & the Six
Ali Wong - Beef
Outstanding Casting For A Drama Series
Bad Sisters
The Crown
The Last Of Us
Succession
The White Lotus
Yellowjackets
Outstanding Animated Program
Bob’s Burgers
Entergalactic
Genndy Tartakovsky’s Primal
Rick And Morty
The Simpsons
Outstanding Production Design For A Narrative Contemporary Program
The Last Of Us
Poker Face
Succession
Ted Lasso
Wednesday
The White Lotus
Outstanding Production Design For A Narrative Period Or Fantasy Program
House Of The Dragon
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Perry Mason
Guillermo Del Toro’s Cabinet Of Curiosities
Daisy Jones & The Six
Outstanding Production Design For A Narrative Program (Half-Hour)
The Bear
How I Met Your Father
Only Murders In The Building
Schmigadoon!
What We Do In The Shadows
Outstanding Production Design For A Variety Or Reality Series
Queer Eye
Last Week Tonight With John Oliver
A Black Lady Sketch Show
Saturday Night Live
Outstanding Production Design For A Variety Special
The Apple Music Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show Starring Rihanna
Carol Burnett: 90 Years Of Laughter + Love
Encanto At The Hollywood Bowl
The 65th Annual Grammy Awards
The Oscars
Outstanding Casting For A Comedy Series
Abbott Elementary
The Bear
Jury Duty
Only Murders In The Building
Ted Lasso
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series
F. Murray Abraham - The White Lotus
Nicholas Braun - Succession
Michael Imperioli - The White Lotus
Theo James - The White Lotus
Matthew Macfadyen - Succession
Alan Ruck - Succession
Will Sharpe - The White Lotus
Alexander Skarsgård - Succession
Outstanding supporting actress in a drama series
Jennifer Coolidge - The White Lotus
Elizabeth Debicki - The Crown
Meghann Fahy - The White Lotus
Sabrina Impacciatore - The White Lotus
Aubrey Plaza - The White Lotus
Rhea Seehorn - Better Call Saul
J. Smith-Cameron - Succession
Simona Tabasco - The White Lotus
Outstanding Supporting Actress (Comedy
Series)
Alex Borstein - The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Ayo Edebiri - The Bear
Janelle James - Abbott Elementary
Sheryl Lee Ralph - Abbott Elementary
Juno Temple - Ted Lasso
Hannah Waddingham - Ted Lasso
Jessica Williams - Shrinking
Outstanding Supporting Actor (Comedy Series)
Anthony Carrigan - Barry
Phil Dunster - Ted Lasso
Brett Goldstein - Ted Lasso
James Marsden - Jury Duty
Ebon Moss-Bachrach - The Bear
Tyler James Williams - Abbott Elementary
Henry Winkler - Barry
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or TV Movie
Murray Bartlett - Welcome To Chippendales
Paul Walter Hauser - Black Bird
Richard Jenkins Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
Joseph Lee - Beef
Ray Liotta - Black Bird
Young Mazino - Beef
Jesse Plemons - Love & Death
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or TV Movie
Annaleigh Ashford - Welcome To Chippendales
Maria Bello - Beef
Claire Danes - Fleishman Is In Trouble
Juliette Lewis - Welcome To Chippendales
Camila Morrone - Daisy Jones & The Six
Niecy Nash-Betts - Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
Merritt Wever - Tiny Beautiful Things
Outstanding Reality/Competition Series
The Amazing Race
RuPaul’s Drag Race
Survivor
Top Chef
The Voice
Outstanding Talk Series
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
Jimmy Kimmel Live!
Late Night With Seth Meyers
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert
The Problem with Jon Stewart