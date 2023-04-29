Erica Fernandes Admits TV Shows Becoming 'Less Challenging', Says 'You Play Same Roles' | Exclusive

After featuring in several popular television shows, Erica Fernandes recently ventured into the world of short films with a movie titled ‘The Haunting’. Opening up about the film, the actress told News18 Showsha, “It is about how my character is conquered by the ghost of her past. It is also about how possession happens".

However, was Erica hesitant before doing a short film, since she has already worked in several superhit shows including Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi and Kasautii Zindagi Kay? The actress denied, explaining, “Why will there be any hesitation? I am not leaving the industry, I am just exploring another medium. Doesn’t mean I am leaving anything behind."

As much as Erica’s fans love watching her on-screen, she does not take projects one another the other. During the conversation, we asked the 29-year-old actress if this is a conscious decision. Erica nodded positively and explained that she takes these small breaks in other to ‘live my life’ and spend time with family.

“That’s very much a conscious decision. Yes, people say that this is the time to earn money, to build everything so that one can live well tomorrow when you are 50 or 60 (years old) but do not have the energy to do things that you do today. I am someone who wants to balance both, living and earning. Therefore, I take a break and live my life. I can do things I have missed while I was working. I am somebody who tries to live in the moment and not plan so much far ahead," she told us.

Erica also clarified that the only reason behind these small breaks is to live life to its fullest and not to ‘come out of a character’. “I think after working in TV, I have learned how to switch in and out from a character. I can be on sets, I can be laughing and in the next I have to be emotional, crying. We have learned how to do this very quickly. It is not about coming out of a character but making up for the lost time and wanting to do things which you have missed while you were shooting," she shared.

Describing the hectic work schedule that one goes through while working for a television show, the actress added, “When you do a show, you give around 27 days in a month to it. In the first couple of months, it is not even 27 but mostly 30 days in a month that you are working. You don’t have time for anything left - for your housework, taking a holiday, spending time with your family, doing things you love. You don’t have time for any of these things."

Erica recently moved to Dubai also. Previously, in an interview, the actress shared that she shifted because it was getting very ‘stagnant’ in Mumbai. Asked if living in Dubai also means staying away from acting, Erica clarified, “It is not true because even in the past when I was acting, I have been back and forth. Only the house has changed otherwise I was doing the same thing even then."

She further explained her ‘stagnant in Mumbai’ comment and added that she wants to step out of her comfort zone. “It was not only based on the roles I was getting as an actor. It was just my growth. I wanted to step into another world, into something different and see where I stand. I have always been in Mumbai. It is a very different thing when you are in your own area. It is very comfortable. But when you step out of your comfort zone, that’s when you challenge yourself as an actor. That’s what I wanted to do," Erica told us.

Fernandes concluded by saying that over a period of time, television has been offering ‘less challenging roles’. She called it ‘unfortunate’ and said, “When you make something for television, it almost ends up being the same. You are playing the same roles." Asked what the solution to this problem is, Erica laughed and added, “Do OTT in between".

