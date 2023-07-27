Erica Fernandes Reveals She Is Dyslexic, Says 'There's Something Wrong...'

Erica Fernandes is one of the most popular celebrities in the television industry. She doesn’t need any introduction. The actress, who has been part of some very successful and popular shows including Kasautii Zindagi Ke 2, has carved a niche for herself. Well, recently in a conversation with Mashable Middle East Erica opened up about her childhood disorder and revealed that she is dyslexic.

Speaking about her disorder, the actress said that she does not read much and is a virtual learner. “I am dyslexic. Everything that was on the board used to dance. It’s still now. Sometimes, when I look at words, I feel like it will spell right but I keep wondering that it doesn’t look right. There’s something wrong about this. I am a virtual learner. I observe a lot. That’s the reason why I don’t read much. But I can hear and watch something and learn. I was not into studies a lot. I used to sit 1-2 days before the exam and that’s when I used to study," she said in the interview.

To note, Erica has changed her base to Dubai but continues to travel to India for work. She has been keeping herself busy in her own production and event management company. The actress is mostly seen in music videos currently. Talking about the same to ETimes, she said, “I am seeing the best of both worlds. It makes you grow as a person. I am more focused on what I want to do in life. I have different view on a lot of things specially on how things need to be taken care of."