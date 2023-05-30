Fahmaan Khan Breaks Silence On His Fallout With Sumbul, Blames Her Father, Says 'Kisi Ko Neecha...'

Fahmaan Khan and Sumbul Touqeer Khan became everyone’s favourite after they shared the screen in the popular show Imlie. Even after the two left the show, Fahmaan entered Bigg Boss 16 house as a guest to extend his support for Sumbul. However, lately, the reports of rift between the two have been making headlines. It all started after Sumbul complained about Fahmaan not visiting her new house in Mumbai.

Now, in an exoplosive interview, Fahmaan Khan revealed how his friendship with Sumbul got ‘screwed’ and shared his ‘sach’. “I have chosen to be silent. Kisi ko neecha dikha ke main apne aap ko upar karne ke liye nahi maanta," he said while speaking to Bollywood Bubble.

Fahmaan shared that before Sumbul entered the Bigg Boss 16 house, they were shooting together for a music video when a fan account posted a behind-the-scenes video on social media in which they were seen lying on each other’s shoulders. He argued that the Imlie actress’ father did not like it and therefore asked his daughter not to do that music video with Fahmaan. The actor claimed that even though he aologised to Sumbul’s father, the latter refused to forgive him.

“I called Sumbul and told her that professional differences won’t impact our friendship. After that, Sumbul did not reply to me. It is not her fault. I want people to know that it is not anybody’s fault. It is just how things have panned out. I have tried to solve things. I called them on Eid. They did not answer my call," Fahmaan said.

Fahmaan mentioned that while Sumbul was in the Bigg Boss 16 house, her manager asked him to support the actress on Twitter. To this, the actor informed the manager that he is doing things in his own way. However, he claimed, that the incident was not well interpreted by the actress’ father. Recalling what happened after Sumbul walked out of the Bigg Boss 16 house, Fahmaan revealed, “Once she came out of the Bigg Boss 16 house, I called her up and asked, ‘Aagaye? Kya haal?’ And she told me, ‘Mujhe bahut bura lag raha hai, mujhe pata chala hai tune support nahi kiya tune’. I laughed. I went to meet her. She came downstairs. That’s when I understood that her father had said that I wasn’t supporting."

Fahmaan further claimed, “I messaged her the other day saying ‘I cannot believe I cannot call you. I feel so bad’. She said, ‘mere galti nahi hai’. I said, ‘I know but this is coming out of somewhere. I am here. You call me, I will come at 2 o’clock if you have a problem’."

Meanwhile, Fahmaan Khan and Sumbul Touqeer Khan were recently together in Entertainment Ki Raat: Housefull.