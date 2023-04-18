Fahmaan Khan Holds Sumbul's Hand, Hugs Nikki Tamboli As They Recreate Kuch Kuch Hota Hai's Iconic Scene

Popular actors Fahmaan Khan and Sumbul Touqeer Khan will be seen together again and fans are super excited about this. They will be seen in a new entertainment-based show Entertainment Ki Raat Housefull. The show is based on celebrities participating in fun activities and games and entertaining the viewers with their acts. Recently, Fahmaan took to his social media handle and shared a picture from the sets where he, Sumbul, and Nikki Tamboli were seen re-creating the iconic scene from Kuch Kuch Hota Hai.

In this photo, Sumbul Touqeer, Nikki Tamboli, and Fahmaan Khan were seen recreating the iconic scene. Nikki was seen hugging Fahmaan while he also held Sumbul’s hand. Sharing this photo, he wrote, “Kuch kuch hota hai. Tum nahi samjhoge. #entertainmentkiraathousefull #moment."

Soon after the picture was shared online, several of Sumbul and Fahmaan’s fans reacted to it. One of the fans commented, “Toh aap keh rahe ho, chahe kuch bhi ho jaye, aap Sumbul ko nahi chodoge." Another wrote, “Par Rahul kabhi apni Anjali ko Jane nahi dega Aman ke pass he na Rahul."

Take a look at the post here:

To note, the show has already created a lot of buzz among the audience. Entertainment Ki Raat - Housefull premiered on the 15th of April and Shiv Thakare and Archana Gautam were seen as the first guests. Produced by Neeraj Sharma, Entertainment Ki Raat: Housefull airs every day at 10:00 PM on Colors TV.

Fahmaan and Sumbul both starred together in the show Imlie and their on-screen chemistry was loved by fans. Sumbul later participated in the reality show Bigg Boss. On the other hand, Fahmaan essayed the lead role of Ravi Randhawa in Color TV’s Pyar Ke Saat Vachan Dharampatnii. Fahmaan also graced one of Bigg Boss 16 episodes to express his support towards Sumbul.

