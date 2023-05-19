Fahmaan Khan To Participate In Bigg Boss OTT As Dharampatni Goes Off-Air? Know Here

Fahmaan Khan is likely to participate in the upcoming season of Bigg Boss OTT. If a recent report by India Forums is to be belived, Fahmaan has been approached for the reality show. However, he has not confirmed his participation yet.

This comes at a time when Fahmaan Khan’s Dharampatni is all set to go off-air soon. Reportedly, the actor will be shooting for the last episode of the show on May 20 which will then air on June 9.

“Everything needs to come to an end at some point. It’s not necessary that a show should run for three, four, five years. Everything comes to an end and I am glad it gave me what I wanted. I could do what I wanted to. I could bring out Ravi’s emotions in the way I could. I got a chance to prove myself in another character. It is disheartening to leave Ravi and it is disheartening that I will not meet the other characters that are there in the show but I am ready to embrace, accept it and move on. It’s the same as I’ve done in the past," Fahmaan recently told E-Times while talking about Dharampatni coming to an end.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, the latest reports suggest that the shooting of Bigg Boss OTT 2 will begin by the end of this month. Reportedly, not Karan Johar but Salman Khan will be hosting the reality show this time and will begin shooting for it on May 29. The reports also claim that Bigg Boss OTT 2 will go on for six weeks.

Earlier, it was also reported that Sushmita Sen’s brother Rajeev Sen has also been approaced for Bigg Boss OTT 2. Besides him, stand-up comedian and Lock Upp season one winner Munawar Faruqui has also been reportedly roped in for Bigg Boss OTT 2. Archana Gautam’s brother Gulshan is also likely to participate. However, no name has been officially announcement as of now.