Fahmaan Khan To Play Lead In Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Post Leap? Here's What We Know

One of the most popular television shows, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, starring Neil Bhatt, Ayesha Singh, and Harshad Arora, has been successful in holding viewers’ attention with its interesting storyline. Reportedly, the popular series is looking forward to taking a significant time leap, and the original cast will bid farewell. Now as per the latest reports, Fahmaan Khan has been roped in to play a major character in the series post-leap.

According to an India Forums report, Fahmaan Khan will take over following the 20-year jump. The publication mentioned that Fahmaan will begin filming for the show once his current project Dharampatni concludes. Further details about his character are still awaited. However, the actor or his team is yet to make an official announcement regarding the same.

Earlier, there were rumours that the actor was approached for Bigg Boss OTT 2. But the portal claimed that Fahmaan Khan was not very keen on participating in the reality show and wanted to focus on his acting career.

Fahmaan Khan is currently seen as Ravi Randhawa opposite Kritika Singh Yadav in the Ekta Kapoor show, Dharampatni. It is slated to go off air next month. Speaking to ETimes about this, Fahmaan said, “I don’t like to be associated with never-ending shows. I want to move on to new characters and learn from them. When an actor plays a character for a long period, there is a risk of becoming predictable. Endings are an inevitable part of the journey. I enjoyed playing Ravi Randhawa in the show. I believe the story has run its course, and prolonging it would only make it seem stretched."

Fahmaan Khan made his television debut in 2017 with Kya Kassor Hai Amala Ka. He rose to fame with his portrayal of Aryan Singh Rathore alongside Sumbul Touqeer in Imlie. He was recently seen in a music video Beirada with Hiba Nawab.

Meanwhile, the popular television show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin has achieved a remarkable run of over two years. Recent reports indicate that the lead actors are scheduled to shoot their final episode on June 15. The ongoing storyline revolves around a complex love triangle involving Sai (portrayed by Ayesha Singh), Virat (played by Neil Bhatt), and Satya (performed by Harshad Arora). Following a significant time leap, the plot is expected to shift its focus towards Sai and Virat’s children, Vinu and Saavi. Exploring themes of duty and fidelity in love, this series draws inspiration from the Bengali daily soap, Kusum Dola. Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin airs on StarPlus at 8 pm.