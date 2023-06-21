Falaq Naaz Was Worried About Sheezan After Tunisha's Death, Says 'It Was Mentally Very Challenging'

Television actress Tunisha Sharma’s death in December 2022 jolted Sheezan Khan’s life. He was accused of abetment to suicide and had to spend over three months in jail. During that time, Sheezan Khan’s sister and actress Falaq Naaz stood strong with him. While Khan is currently in Cape Town where he is shooting for Khatron Ke Khiladi 13, Falaq recently entered Bigg Boss OTT 2 house.

However, prior to entering Salman Khan’s show, Falaq talked at length about what they faced following Tunisha Sharma’s death and shared she was very much worried about her younger brother Sheezan. She mentioned how their family was ‘shaken’ after the incident and that she had no other option but to stay strong.

“I was not scared about Sheezan’s future as I know God is with us. I was worried about Sheezan, my mother and my younger brother. We are very attached to each other as a family and if anything happens to anyone of us, our family gets shaken. I had to be strong during the phase when Sheezan was going through all that I’m his sister and family. I don’t think I’ve done anything extraordinary. I’m his sister and it was my duty to stand up for him," Falaq told E-Times.