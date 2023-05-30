Fire Breaks Out On Sets Of TV Show Meet, Actress Ashi Singh Shares 'Everyone Is Fine'

A massive fire recently broke out on sets of the television show Meet: Badlegi Duniya Ki Reet. The sets built at Mira Road, Thane reportedly caught fire due to a short circuit in the air conditioner of one of the rooms. Actor Ashi Singh who plays one of the leading roles in the soap shared that everyone is fine as they were outside shooting, but the condition of the room is miserable.

According to a report in Pinkvilla, the fire which originated due to a short circuit, caused severe damage to the room. However, the cameras and other production equipments were safely relocated outside the set. Fortunately, no injuries were reported, and authorities are currently conducting an inspection to determine the cause of the short circuit in order to prevent future incidents.

Ashi Singh told the news portal, "Everybody is fine, it’s good. It was a minor fire in one of the rooms, and the condition of the room is miserable. Everybody is fine because nobody was in that room, everyone was on the set, and we have even resumed the shoot. So, now everything is good and safe, nothing to be worried about."

Apart from Ashi Singh, actress Shagun Pandey also plays the lead role in the serial. The show will soon be taking a leap, and most likely these two lead actors will be quitting the show.

Meet is a television drama series produced by Shashi Sumeet Productions. The Indian Hindi-language show made its debut on August 23, 2021, airing on Zee TV and streaming digitally on ZEE5. It is a remake of Zee Sarthak’s Sindura Bindu. The serial also stars Abha Parmar, Nisha Rawal, Sharain Khanduja and Gouri Agarwal in pivotal roles.