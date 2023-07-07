From Neil Bhatt, A Thumbs Up To Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin's First Episode Post Leap

Neil Bhatt, known for his role in the popular TV show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, recently shared his opinion on the show’s first episode after the much-anticipated generation leap. The popular Indian television series has won the hearts of viewers and has become a beloved show on the small screen. However, with the leap, Neil Bhatt, along with Ayesha Singh, bid farewell to their roles in the series.

In an interview with India Forums, Neil Bhatt was asked to share his opinion on the first episode of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin following the leap. He expressed his admiration for the story and the performances of Shakti Arora and Bhavika Sharma, who have taken on prominent roles in the new phase of the series. Neil said, “I loved it. So when I saw these scenes, I truly felt that I was looking at an extension of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, like this is how the story should have moved ahead. I could connect with the story, at least I could because I have been a part of the show. So for me, it was a very good connecting point."

Neil Bhatt also shared his close bond with Shakti Arora, as they embarked on their acting careers together. He praised Shakti’s exceptional work in the show, showcasing their friendship and mutual respect. Furthermore, Neil spoke highly of Bhavika Sharma, whom he met on the set of the show. He commended her positive energy and applauded her performances in various scenes, especially those involving Kaaku, Bharti Patil ji, and the family.

The show now revolves around the characters Savi played by Bhavika Sharma, Ishaan played by Shakti Arora, and Reeva played by Sumit Singh after the leap. Savi resides with her grandparents, Bhavani and Nalini, and her cousin sister. While Bhavani eagerly wants Savi to get married and discourages her from pursuing further studies. But, Savi is determined to fulfil her parent’s dream of becoming an IPS officer. The struggles and aspirations of these characters will drive the narrative forward in the coming episodes.