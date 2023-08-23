Gauahar Khan Steps Out For An Intimate Birthday Lunch With Hubby Zaid Darbar; See Pics

Gauahar Khan is celebrating her birthday today. To mark her special day, the actress stepped out for a lunch date with her hubby Zaid Darbar. Earlier this afternoon, the couple were spotted in a plush restaurant. They donned their brightest smiles for the paparazzi. Have a look:

In the photos, the couple set their best fashion foot forward and twinned in black. While Gaurav looked pretty in a netted black frock, Zaid on the other hand kept it casual in a black shirt teamed with a black pants. They posed together.

Advertisement

Earlier this year, Gauahar welcomed a baby boy. On May 11th, the actress took to her Instagram handle to share the blissful news with a cute announcement poster. It read, “It’s a Boy. As Salaam U Alaikum beautiful world, says our bundle of joy. Arrived 10th of May 2023 to make us realise what happiness truly means. Our blessed boy thanks everyone for their love and prayers. Grateful and giggling parents, Gauahar and Zaid." As for the caption, she wrote, “Allahumma baarik fihi."

Have a look at the same :

Advertisement

Despite their busy schedules, Gauahar and Zaid have been managing their responsibilities as new parents alongside their work commitments. Gauahar, in particular, has been taking things slowly as she eases back into her workout routine after giving birth. In an Instagram post, Gauahar shared that she had already shed 13 kilograms by the end of June postpartum.