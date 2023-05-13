Gaurav Khanna and Wife Akanksha Expecting First Child Together? Anupama Star Breaks Silence

Gaurav Khanna, the popular television actor who plays Anuj Kapadia in the TV show Anupama, and his wife Akanksha have finally addressed the rumours related to the pregnancy. In a video, Gaurav, with a lot of humour, spoke about the fact that people have been asking them questions related to their pregnancy. “Listen, guys, my wife is not pregnant. Koi good news nahi hai. Please puchna band karo isse. Toh kya hua ye din bahar sofe pe baithke fried cheese, ice-cream, chips khana chahti hai? Gym nahi jana chahati. Toh kya hua? It’s her choice. I support her. I love my wife," he said.

Akanksha has shared the video on Instagram and gave a shout out to the “best supportive husband." Sharing the video on Instagram, she wrote, “Best supportive Husband award goes to Gaurav Khanna. Literally every time I put on weight I get bombarded with these questions. The positive is having an understanding partner with a wacky sense of humour and great supporting skills. LASTLY, I AM NOT PREGNANT. Just FAT or BLOATED. Hasslo aaj."

As soon as the video was shared, Gaurav’s response left his industry friends and fans buzzing with excitement.

Reacting to this, television actress Anuj Sachdeva commented, “Gaurav Khanna, she doesn’t want you to feel alone in this race. Akanksha Khanna I am at your side.."

A fan wrote, “Akarav, you both are a very funny and amazing couple always. Where do you get these ideas from btw love you loads."

“Aisa husband sabko mile (May everyone finds a husband like you)," a social media user wrote.

Gaurav Khanna and Akanksha Chamola dated for a few years before getting married on 24 November 2016 in their hometown Kanpur. Although they currently reside in Mumbai.

On the work front, Gaurav Khanna has been in the entertainment industry for many years and has appeared in numerous shows including Kayaamat, Chi and Me, Kumkum – Ek Pyara Sa Bandhan, Meri Doli Tere Angana, Jeevan Saathi, C.I.D., Love Ne Mila Di Jodi, Laal Ishq, Ravivaar With Star Parivaar, and more. Currently, the actor can be seen in Anupamaa as Anuj Kapadia, where he has captivated the audience with his dynamic performance and chemistry with Rupali Ganguly in the Star Plus drama.