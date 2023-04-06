Home » entertainment » Television » Gautam Singh Vig Dating Tina Datta? Junooniyat Actor's Latest Post Leaves Netizens Wondering

Gautam Singh Vig Dating Tina Datta? Junooniyat Actor's Latest Post Leaves Netizens Wondering

When Gautam Singh Vig was in Bigg Boss 16 house, his love-filled relationship with Soundarya Sharma also ruled the headlines.

Curated By: Chirag Sehgal

News18.com

Last Updated: April 06, 2023, 16:31 IST

Mumbai, India

Gautam Singh Vig sparks dating rumours with his recent picture. (Photo: Instagram)
Gautam Singh Vig has been the talk of the town ever since he participated in the popular television reality show Bigg Boss 16. Currently playing the lead in Junooniyat, the actor has now sparked dating rumours. Recently, Gautam shared a picture on his social media handle that sent his fans into a frenzy. In the picture, he was seen posing with a mysterious girl along with a poetic caption that read, “Likh Chuki hai kismat meri lakiro mein tera naam, ab na koi Dooriya".

The mushy caption and the captivating picture, has left the fans astounded and they have started speculating whether the actor is in a relationship with this mystery girl or has a new project coming up. The picture has also triggered a wave of excitement among the fans, who are now curious to know more about her. “Who is she??" one of the fans asked. Another user commented, “Is she your girlfriend?" Several users also wondered if the mysterious girl is none other than Gautam’s Bigg Boss 16 co-contestant Tina Datta.

However, Gautam has not revealed anything about his relationship status or the girl in the picture.

When Gautam was in Bigg Boss 16 house, his love-filled relationship with Soundarya Sharma also ruled the headlines. However, they have never been spotted together ever since the show ended. Talking about the same, Gautam recently told E-Times, “People inside told her many things and she reacted to them which I feel was right on her part. Had I been at her place I might have also behaved the same way. But when she came out I called her and we spoke. We cleared out things. And even when we met during the finale episode we spoke."

“The thing is now we are in different cities, we are just trying to go with the flow and let’s see how things go. It is better to be friends than enemies," he added.

