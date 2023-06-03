Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Co-Stars Ayesha And Aishwarya Unfollowed Each Other On Instagram? Here’s What They Said

Ayesha Singh and Aishwarya Sharma shared the screen in the popular TV show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin. But, reportedly, the two lead actresses never got along despite working together since the inception of the series. The latest report suggests that about a month after Aishwarya left the daily soap, she and Ayesha unfollowed each other on Instagram. As per a report by ETimes, the tension between the two actresses has grown more.

The publication quoted a source close to the show as saying, “Ayesha and Aishwarya were never the best of friends. They were just colleagues, and while initially, they used to come together to put reels and promote the show, since the past one year, things are not okay between the two due to some differences."

Further, the source told the portal that, Aishwarya Sharma experienced trolling because of her antagonistic role in the programme, which caused miscommunications between the two actresses. However, there have never been any significant disagreements or problems on set because Ayesha and Aishwarya have always maintained a high degree of professionalism. Ayesha is seen as Sai, while Aishwarya portrayed the character of Pakhi. Aishwarya quit the show recently.

When the two actresses were approached by ETimes to address their rumoured rift, Ayesha Singh refused to get into any details. She said, “I will never talk about this. I am just focused on shooting for the show." On the other hand, Aishwarya Sharma said, “I am not answerable, you can ask someone else about it." She is currently shooting for Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 in South Africa’s Cape Town.

The two leading actresses unfollowing each other on Instagram has led to speculation that soon Ayesha Singh will also break ties on social media with co-star Neil Bhatt, according to a report by Bollywood Life. Aishwarya and Neil are married in real life.

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin has been airing for over two years with great success. According to reports, the lead actors - Ayesha Singh, Neil Bhatt, and Harshad Arora - will bid farewell to the show, which is headed for a dramatic time leap.