Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Fans Can't Keep Calm As Satya And Sai Get Married

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is known for its constant high levels of drama, with each episode offering many intriguing plot twists. Apart from the engaging plot, fans particularly enjoy the strong chemistry between the characters Sai and Satya. In the current storyline, Virat is trying to win back Sai. A recent spoiler suggests that Satya will marry Sai to prevent Virat from causing further issues.

In the previous episodes, Sai expressed her desire to marry Satya and spend her life with him despite Virat and others opposing the idea. Virat even went as far as attacking Satya to prevent the marriage. However, Sai and Satya remained determined. Satya has now taken a bold step publicly announcing his marriage with Sai by applying sindoor to her.

Since his entry into the show, Satya (played by Harshad Arora) has been receiving a lot of love from fans. Now, the fans are impressed with the new turn in the show. One of the users wrote, “After Saiya’s marriage Virat & Pakhi will get their karma. Virat will see what he has lost when he sees Satya standing strong with Sai & honouring their marriage & Pakhi will never be able to get Virat’s love as that man will always be jealous of Saiya."

Advertisement

Another user shared glimpses of the wedding and wrote, “Finally the most awaited day is coming soon, they have started shooting on the occasion of shadi. Congratulations Mr and Mrs Adhikari."

Sharing a video from the series one more user wrote, “The moment which I waited for. They are looking so beautiful, pretty in their wedding attire."

Advertisement

Another user is also hoping that Sai doesn’t back out from her decision. The tweet read “Hope she chooses self-respect over love. Many were saying with full confidence that Sai will back to him in the end. Please let their assumptions be wrong."

Advertisement

Take a look at a few more tweets from fans below where they go on to praise Sai and Satya’s relationship. Many fans are rooting for the two and they depicted pure love and understanding for each other.

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, which airs on Star Plus, first aired on October 5, 2020. The main cast includes Ayesha Singh, Neil Bhatt, Harshad Arora and Aishwarya Sharma. The show is co-produced by Cockrow Entertainment and Shaika Films. Also available on Disney+ Hotstar, the show is loosely based on the Bengali serial Kusum Dola.

Read all the Latest Bollywood News and Regional Cinema News here