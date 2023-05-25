Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Set For Dramatic Time Leap: Ayesha Singh, Neil Bhatt, Harshad Arora To Bid Farewell

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, featuring Neil Bhatt, Ayesha Singh, and Harshad Arora, has become one of the popular television shows. With its intriguing content, the show has managed to captivate the audiences. The viewers are loving its unexpected plot twists, intense drama, and engaging storyline. Now, as per reports, the daily soap will soon take a dramatic time leap and the original cast, including Neil Bhatt, Harshad Arora, and Ayesha Singh, will quit Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin.

India Forums has reported that Ayesha Singh, Neil Bhatt, and Harshad Arora might be shooting their final episode on June 15 for the show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin. However, there is no official confirmation yet, as the date could be subject to change. The show, which had a successful run of over two years, is expected to fast-forward by 20 years and focus on the story of grown-up Vinu and Saavi.

Currently, the cast of the show has been occupied with shooting and preparations for the concluding episodes. As reported by Gossips TV, the ongoing track revolves around Sai (Ayesha Singh) taking on the responsibility to secure Satya’s (Harshad Arora) rights as a member of the Chavan family. Satya is the illegitimate son of Nagesh Chavan. Subsequently, Bhavani accepts Satya as part of the family, acknowledging her husband’s past mistakes. Satya will then work towards reuniting Sai and Virat.

The show’s producers are working tirelessly to finalize the new cast for the upcoming season, according to Bollywood Life. They aim to bring a mix of both seasoned and fresh actors on board. The original Bengali show, Kusum Dola, which served as the inspiration for Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, has been concluded.

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin stars Neil Bhatt, Ayesha Singh, and Harshad Arora in prominent roles. The show centers around the complex love triangle involving Sai (portrayed by Ayesha), Virat (portrayed by Neil), and Satya (portrayed by Harshad). The storyline depicts Sai and Satya as a married couple, whose relationship takes a new turn after Virat’s entry. This captivating narrative talks about the themes of love, betrayal, infidelity, and duty.

Aishwarya Sharma, who played the character Patralekha, recently left the show. She is now busy filming for the stunt-based reality show, Khatron Ke Khiladi 13, in Cape Town, South Africa.