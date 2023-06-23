Tanvi Thakkar And Aditya Kapadia Welcome Baby Boy: 'Everything Begins From Here'

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin actress Tanvi Thakkar and her husband Aditya Kapadia welcomed a baby boy on June 19. The couple, who had eagerly shared their happy news in January, expressed overwhelming love and gratitude as they introduced their newborn to the world. Sharing a picture with their newborn, Tanvi and Aditya wrote, “Everything begins from here." With this new addition to their lives, the couple embarks on an incredible journey of parenthood, filled with endless love and cherished memories.

The delightful announcement of Tanvi Thakkar and Aditya Kapadia’s baby boy has stirred an outpouring of excitement and well-wishes from their adoring fans and industry colleagues. Ishita Dutta wrote, “Cannot wait to hug u n the little munchkin. Lots of love." Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah fame Palak Sidhwani said, “Awww congratulations guys." Pearl V Puri added to the chorus of celebrations with his joyful message of “Many many congratulations."

Fans too poured in love. They also pointed out that Ayesha Singh and the little bundle of joy share the same birthday, which is June 19. A user wrote, “Ayesha said nah “’19th hoga mere bday pe’ that actually happened," another commented, “Ayesha prediction came true."

Tanvi Thakkar and Aditya Kapadia, known for their lighthearted approach, delighted their followers throughout their pregnancy journey with joyful updates. Their relatable experiences and anecdotes brought laughter and joy to their audience, fostering a strong connection.

The couple’s endearing love story began on the sets of the television show Ek Doosre Se Karte Hai Pyaar Hum, where their bond gradually deepened. They got engaged on December 24, 2013, and they tied the knot in February 2021.