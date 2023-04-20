Trends :Asha NegiSheezan KhanRaftaarGarmi ReviewUrvashi Rautela
Haarsh Limbachiyaa Says 'Mandali Asli Hai' As Shiv and Sumbul Reunite At Entertainment Ki Raat

Haarsh Limbachiyaa Says 'Mandali Asli Hai' As Shiv and Sumbul Reunite At Entertainment Ki Raat

Shiv Thakare and Sumbul Touqeer Khan will join Nikki Tamboli, Fahmaan Khan and Punit J Pathak in the upcoming episode of Entertainment Ki Raat Housefull.

Curated By: Chirag Sehgal

News18.com

Last Updated: April 20, 2023, 19:49 IST

Mumbai, India

Shiv Thakare and Sumbul Touqeer Khan were also seen in Bigg Boss 16 recently.

The upcoming episode of Entertainment Ki Raat - Housefull will be graced by the members of Bigg Boss 16’s Mandali. In the recent promo released by Colors TV, Shiv Thakare and Sumbul Touqeer Khan can be seen joining Nikki Tamboli, Fahmaan Khan and Punit J Pathak for Haarsh Limbachiyaa’s show.

The promo begins with Punit asking Shiv and Sumbul to dial Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia and ask her to sing a song. While Sumbul asks the former Choti Saardarrni actress for the same, the latter sings ‘Ae Kya Bolti Tu’. They then call Sajid Khan and ask him for a dialogue from the 1975 movie Deewar. As Sajid also finishes the task, Haarsh declares ‘Mandali asli hai boss (Mandali is real)’. Watch the promo:

Meanwhile, in another promo of the show, Bigg Boss 16 fame Archana Gautam can be seen grooving to ‘Dulhe Ka Sehra’ with Pratik Sehajpal, Nishant Bhatt and Punit Pathak. Not just this, but the model-turned-politician also left everyone stunned with her seductive performance. Reacting to the promo, one of the fans wrote, “Archana you are best when it comes to comedy." Another user commented, “This is so hilarious Archana rocks." A third user called Archana ‘best’. Watch the hilarious promo here:

Talking about the concept of the show, the hosts assign tasks to the celebrity guests and make them participate in fun activities. With games, pranks, and punishments, they give their guests a hard time. The show has everything you need to tickle your funny bone, from fun and musical games to dance-offs and Antakshari. The cook-offs will bring in some delicious moments, while the hidden camera pranks on celebrities will leave the viewers in splits.

first published: April 20, 2023, 19:39 IST
last updated: April 20, 2023, 19:49 IST
