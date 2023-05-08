Have Bigg Boss 13 Fame Asim Riaz And Himanshi Khurrana Parted Ways? What We Know

Bigg Boss 13 contestants and lovebirds Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurrana are no longer together. The duo was together for four years, and they reportedly called it quits recently. Bigg Boss, hosted by Bollywood actor Salman Khan, is quite popular among viewers. Apart from the numerous tasks the participants are assigned or the umpteen number of fights between them, the BB House is also a place where love blossoms. One among them was Asim and Himanshi. The masses loved the adorable chemistry between the two. But alas, it appears they have parted company.

According to reports, both Asim and Himanshi have stopped following each other on social media. The couple, who painted the town red with their mushy pictures on Instagram, have also deleted their cute snaps from the platform, indicating trouble in paradise. Asim and Himanshi starred in a music video titled Khayal Rakhya Kar, which was much loved by the audience. But it seems like it will be their last video together.

Advertisement

Earlier in 2021, social media was once again buzzing with the alleged breakup of Asim and Humanshi after they shared cryptic posts on Instagram regarding their love life. The duo had unfollowed each other even back then. But, later on, Asim cleared the air after a video of the 29-year-old giving a surprise visit to Himanshi at the airport went viral. Soon, after they started following each other’s social media accounts again.

Things seem a bit different now as apart from joining the unfollowing trend, the couple has deleted their pictures from the site as well. Although both Asim and Himanshi are yet to confirm the news about their breakup yet, fans of the couple are already left heartbroken.

Advertisement

Two other Bigg Boss 13 pairs were that of Shehnaaz Gill and Siddharth Shukla, and Paras Chhabra and Mahira Sharma. Shehnaaz who never spoke openly about her rumoured relationship with Siddharth, lost him after the actor suffered a major heart attack on September 2, 2021.

Meanwhile, Paras and Mahira too were another couple who decided to part ways. In a recent interview with ETimes, Paras shared that he and Mahira have stopped talking with each other. He added that although they had several similar “petty" fights within the BB House, he never thought that it could lead to a breakup.

Read all the Latest Bollywood News and Regional Cinema News here