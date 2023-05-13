Hina Khan Gets Emotional, Misses Sidharth Shukla As She Visits His Recommended Therapist

Hina Khan, who is known for her role in the popular show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, recently visited a physiotherapist recommended by late actor Sidharth Shukla during her stint on the reality show Bigg Boss. She took to her Instagram stories and shared pictures.

In the picture, we cannot see the actress but the door of the clinic. Hina also thanked late actor Siddharth Shukla for suggesting the physiotherapist to her and wrote, “Thank you my friend for introducing me to your therapist in BB. Miss u siddharthshukla (heart emoticon)." The physiotherapist also reshared the picture on their handle.

The actress’s emotional post touched the hearts of her fans and followers, many of whom shared their memories of Sidharth. Sidharth Shukla, who passed away in September 2021, was a popular television actor and winner of Bigg Boss 13. He was known for his charismatic personality, infectious smile, and warm-hearted nature. Hina Khan, who was also a contestant on the show, shared a close bond with Sidharth, and the two often shared light-hearted moments on screen.

Advertisement

Recently, the actress was trolled for her ultra-glamorous outfit. Netizens were not impressed by her look. One user wrote, “What’s the point of performing Umrah?" Another one said, “You just did Umrah and its Ramadan too." “Sad to see this photo shoot after Umrah! You are doing Umrah for a flex," a third user commented.

Hina was also brutally trolled for her alleged “photoshoot" at Mecca. Reacting to the same, Hina took to her Instagram handle and slammed the trollers.

On the work front, Hina Khan made her acting debut in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai which made her a household name. After quitting the show, Hina featured in several shows including Bigg Boss and Khatron Ke Khiladi. Hina also graced the red carpet of the Cannes Film Festival twice.