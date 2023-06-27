Hina Khan Poses With Host Rohit Shetty, Calls Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 ‘Life-Changing Show’

The much-awaited 13th season of Khatron Ke Khiladi will premiere on July 15. The popular stunt-based show generated a lot of buzz even before its launch, with the contestants sharing glimpses of their adventures on social media and powerful teasers released by the makers. Recently, reports suggested that participants from the earlier seasons, Hina Khan, Divyanka Tripathi, and Faisal Sheikh, would make a special appearance on the show. Now, Hina has reached the sets of KKK 13 and she gave us a sneak peek into her time in Cape Town.

Hina Khan shared a slew of pictures on her Instagram handle. While in some she was posing with the host of Khatron Ke Khiladi 13, Rohit Shetty, in others she could be seen dangerously close to a snake. In the caption, she wrote, “It’s been such a pleasure to associate myself once again with the life-changing Show we all know as Khatron Ke Khiladi. This show flips your mind over its own in the best way possible. You never remain the same as before only for good. And the cherry on top is that you get to meet the Master Of Stunts and Action God Personified Rohit Shetty who’s one sweet and immensely humble soul. So much to take away from this gig that I forever keep close to my heart." Hina participated in the 8th season of Khatron Ke Khiladi.

Advertisement

Hina Khan was seen wearing a graphic full-sleeved T-shirt with black flared trousers and boots. On the other hand, Rohit Shetty was seen in a red jacket, black T-shirt, olive green pants and white sneakers. Fans are indeed excited to see the actress back on the show, one of them wrote, “Once again the girl is back," while another said, “Excited to see you again."

On her Instagram stories, Hina Khan also shared a picture with contestant Dino James, along with a reel from the streets of Cape Town. Further, the actress posted a few clips posing with a giant yellow-patched snake. The reptile was wrapped around her body while she held its neck in her hand. She wrote, “I think we both are lost in each other’s eyes. Look at the way he’s flicking his tongue out."