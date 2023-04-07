Hina Khan Reveals Why She Stopped Posing For Paps, Says 'They Are Tipped and...'

Hina Khan is a popular name in the showbiz industry. However, she is not often snapped by the paparazzi. Do you know why? In a recent interview, the former Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress talked about the same and revealed that she stopped giving paps information about her whereabouts because she does ‘not feel good about it’.

“I used to be like OMG! I am getting papped, so we all know that they are in form like nobody from the paps is always in search of us. They are tipped and everyone knows that. Although, I have stopped it and have told my team that I don’t want to do it anymore because I did not feel good about it," Hina told E-Times and further mentioned that she believes is speaking through her work.

During the interaction, Hina Khan was also asked about being compared to global icon Priyanka Chopra Jonas when she shared that she is ‘not even close’ to the Citadel actress. “She is a global icon and I cannot even match what she does. It’s a huge compliment and I have a lot of respect for Priyanka. I am trying to realm a tiny bit into the world as Priyanka did," Hina said. She also shared how she is ‘still navigating in the industry’ and added, “I am still finding my way and I think more than the destination journey needs to be beautiful."

On the work front, Hina Khan is in the showbiz industry for 14 years now. She made her acting debut in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, where she portrayed Akshara. Since then, Hina has acted in a number of popular TV and web series. Not only that, but she also made some glitzy appearances at prominent international events including the Cannes Film Festival.

Hina Khan will next be seen in Rahat Kazmi’s directorial film Country of the Blind. The short film also stars Shoib Nikash Shah, Ahmer Haider, Anushka Sen, Namita Lal and Jitendra Rai in pivotal roles. The project is currently in its post-production. However, details about the same have not yet been revealed by the makers.

