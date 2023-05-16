Tejasswi Prakash Fans ANGRY As Naagin 6 Actress Mobbed By Paps; Watch

Tejasswi Prakash, one of the most popular television actresses, left fans in awe with her recent stunning appearance. The actress was today spotted in the city and was looking chic in casual looks. Well, as she was coming out of her car, she was mobbed by the shutterbugs. The video of her trying to make way has viral on social media and made her fans angry also.

In the video, shared by Viral Bhayani, Tejasswi is trying to walk out of the crowd but is unable as shutterbugs are trying to capture her pictures. She is seen requesting them also but all in vain. As the video went viral, many of her fans expressed disappointment. One of the fans wrote, “It’s my request to all the paps plzz behave properly with female actors aise unke piche bhagna aise pagalo jaise chillana ye unko uncomfortable feel hosakta hai so please behave yourself don’t be psycho with any female celebrity." Another wrote, “Exactly ye Indian paps celebrities ko dekhte hi jangli hojate and specially teju ko dekh k to pata nahi inko kya hojata hai."

Tejasswi can be seen wearing a white off-shoulder top that beautifully accentuated her flawless complexion while adding a touch of sophistication to her overall look. The delicate ruffles and the off-shoulder style showcased her fashion-forward sensibilities and impeccable taste. Complementing the top, Tejasswi donned matching white pants that perfectly balanced the ensemble. The pants featured a sleek and tailored silhouette, accentuating her slender figure. She was not wearing any makeup and let her flawless skin speak.

Meanwhile, Karan Kundrra was also spotted in the city. He donned a white colour loose tee paired with denim. He was looking dapper in casuals.

Tejasswi and Karan Kundrra are in relationship. They fell in love with each other in Bigg Boss 15 house which was won by the latter. They are often snapped together and never shy away from expressing love for one another on social media.