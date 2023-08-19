Imlie Gears Up For Another Generation Leap? Find Out Which Actor Will Play New Lead

Imlie stands as one of the most watched television shows. Presently, the leading roles are portrayed by Megha Chakraborty, Seerat Kapoor, and Karan Vohra, who have captivated audiences with their engrossing performances. Recent reports indicate that the show’s creators are now planning to take the story forward with a generation leap soon, and a new set of actors will be cast to play the lead. According to reports, actor Sai Ketan Rao has been approached for a pivotal role following this narrative leap.

In a conversation with Etimes TV, Sai Ketan Rao said, “I am in talks with the makers of Imlie. Hopefully, I will be back on screen. The makers have made Imlie interesting. The first-generation leap worked well. I look forward to the second one." In August 2022, Imlie took a 20-year generation leap, and Karan Vohra and Megha Chakraborty were cast as the new leads. Sumbul Touqeer and Fahmaan Khan previously played the key characters on the popular show.

Sai Ketan Rao’s most recent appearance was in the Star Plus show Chashni, which made its debut in March 2023. However, the show’s run was short-lived, as it concluded in May, a mere two months after its launch. Opening up about why the show did not perform well, the actor said, “The time slot did not work in our favour. Nobody watched a TV show at 11 p.m.People might watch a movie or a web show, but you hardly see people watching TV at 11 p.m. So, that was one of the reasons for the show not doing well. But it is okay, some things work and some don’t. I look forward to this new show and entertaining audiences. I enjoy playing diverse roles. From what I have heard, the second generation leap is going to be very interesting."

Sai Ketan Rao has appeared in other series, such as Mehndi Hai Rachne Waali. The actor has also appeared in various Telugu films and web series and has a large fan base.