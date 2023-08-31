In Pics: How Karan Kundrra, Parth Samthaan, Shehnaaz Gill And Other TV Stars Celebrated Raksha Bandhan

Raksha Bandhan is a memorable day that celebrates the unique bond between siblings, and they pray for each other’s safety and good life. The occasion is marked across the country and beyond borders. On this auspicious day, many famous television faces also enjoyed it with their families and shared some glimpses of the celebration with fans on social media. Popular names from the industry like Karan Kundrra, Parth Samthaan, Shehnaaz Gill, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, and others posted some adorable snaps from the day.

Karan Kundrra shared images from his Rakhi celebration on a family vacation. He and his sister can be seen twinning in red in the photos. The photographs show the sister tying a rakhi on his wrist and offering him sweets. Karan’s father can also be seen standing close to them.

Parth Samthaan shared an adorable video on social media of his rakhi celebration with his sisters. They are all seen tying the sacred thread, feeding him sweets, and taking blessings. Sharing the video, he wrote, “That time when you shower all your love on your sisters. Happy Rakshabandhan from us to you."

Shoaib Ibrahim’s sister, Saba Ibrahim, also tied a rakhi and they celebrated the occasion with their cousins. The actor posted a still from the celebration and wrote, “Happy Rakshabandhan to all #khushrahiyepyaarbaatiye"

Shehnaaz Gill’s brother, Shehbaz, was not present on Raksha Bandhan, but the actress is still celebrating the occasion. She tied rakhi on the wrists of a couple of her friends and team members. She posted a series of pictures with them and also mentioned that she missed her brother.

Priyanka Chahar Choudhary also celebrated the day with her brothers and posted a few throwback pictures with them. She wrote, “They look shy but they are Shy(tan) Happy Rakshabandhan." She also posted a reel with one of them, where she is seen teasing her brother.

Raksha Bandhan was also commemorated by Gauahar Khan and her rakhi brother, Aashish Mangal. She shared some snaps and in one of the photos, her son, Zehaan, can also be seen in her lap. She wrote, “Happiness. 10 yrs of this beautiful bhai behen rishta. Aashish Mangal may u always be happy n healthy. My sweetest Payal Prakash Mangal ure the best wife someone could have, always making yummy food for us on rakhi n maintaining all ur cultural duties so beautifully . Special rakhi this time with our little Zehaan Alhamdulillah."